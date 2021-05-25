52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares climbed 72% to close at $10.25 on Monday after the company reported the FDA approval of IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, its distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.
- MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) surged 57.7% to settle at $26.96 after Fundamental Advisors announced plans to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $161.7 million.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares surged 47.3% to close at $1.93. The company, last week, recently Q1 results.
- Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 37.9% to settle at $4.11.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) climbed 27.6% to close at $26.89. Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spacecraft completed its first spaceflight from New Mexico's Spaceport America, AP reported.
- Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) shares rose 25.4% to close at $7.90 after the company announced the FDA IND submission for ALEXIS-ISO-1 clinical trial.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) gained 24.7% to close at $3.98 after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for VS-6766 with defactinib in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 21.7% to close at $13.51.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) surged 21.3% to settle at $16.97 after the company said it strengthened investment in licensed mRNA technology platform with $20 million.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) gained 21.2% to close at $10.19.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) rose 19.9% to settle at $60.19 after the company added $50 million to buyback program.
- Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) rose 17.7% to close at $2.80 after the company highlighted interim Phase I clinical trial progress for ALS-4 and Pre-IND progress for SACT-1.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 16.5% to settle at $10.90.
- Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) surged 15.3% to close at $4.89 after the company presented data on the potential advantages of inhalable liposome formulations of antiviral drugs at the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine Congress.
- Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) climbed 15.1% to close at $2.74.
- Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) shares climbed 14.4% to close at $19.18. Inhibrx, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss.
- Contango Oil & Gas Co (NYSE: MCF) jumped 14.3% to close at $4.33. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares gained 14% to close at $3.90 after climbing 30% on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics recommended stockholders vote for all proposals related to merger with ReShape Lifesciences.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 13.6% to close at $25.95.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 13.3% to settle at $13.68 amid strength related to continued retail investor momentum in the name.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) gained 12% to close at $2.70 after Xeris Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire the company for stock and contingent value rights (CVRs), valuing Strongbridge at approximately $267 million.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) gained 11.7% to settle at $7.42.
- ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) jumped 11% to close at $24.16.
- Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) shares gained 10.2% to close at $5.18. Lucira Health, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares climbed 10% to settle at $117.25. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard upgraded Beyond Meat from Underperform to Outperform and announced a $130 price target Monday.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) gained 8.5% to close at $4.85.
- UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) climbed 8.1% to settle at $85.12.
- Full House Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) rose 6.6% to close at $10.80.
Losers
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares dropped 40.8% to close at $16.81 on Monday after the company reported results from the 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study evaluating aldafermin in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2/F3). The study did not meet its primary endpoint evaluating a dose-response improvement in liver fibrosis by more than 1 stage with no worsening of NASH at week 24 (p=0.55).
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRPA) dropped 32.8% to close at $24.25 after dropping 24% on Friday.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares fell 32.3% to settle at $0.9675 after the company priced its $40 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares. Meten EdtechX Education shares jumped 15% on Friday after the company said April gross billing for junior English-language teaching was up 1,900%year over year and student enrollment was up 758% year over year.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dipped 31.9% to close at $10.63.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 22.4% to close at $1.97 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
- China Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: COE) shares fell 19.2% to close at $10.21 after dropping 15% on Friday.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) fell 18.3% to close at $9.07 after Chinese President Xi commented on the need for regulation in online education.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) dropped 17.2% to settle at $5.00.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 17.1% to settle at $35.57. TAL Education shares dropped 10% on Friday amid a potential rotation out of larger-cap Chinese education names in to smaller cap plays.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dropped 17% to close at $7.66.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares declined 14.4% to close at $10.42. Stable Road Acquisition said Momentus has informed the company it does not expect to fly any missions in 2021 based on info from SpaceX.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 14.3% to settle at $3.17.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 14.2% to close at $10.21. Castor Maritime reported a reverse stock split to be effective May 28, 2021.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dropped 14% to settle at $12.05. The company recently released Q1 results.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) dipped 13.9% to close at $1.74.
- 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) fell 12.4% to close at $19.40.
- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) dropped 12.4% to settle at $8.35.
- ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) fell 12.2% to close at $8.18.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) fell 12.1% to close at $19.05. GSX Techedu is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 26.
- Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) shares fell 11.5% to close at $6.61. Shift Technologies is seeking to raise $75 million from a private institutional offering of senior notes due 2026.
- Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 8.1% to settle at $2.50. Enveric Biosciences announced plans to acquire MagicMed Industries.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dipped 7.9% to close at $12.47.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 7.1% to settle at $13.78.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) dropped 6.5% to close at $29.86 after the company filed for an offering worth up to $110 million.
