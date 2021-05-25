 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 4:56am   Comments
Share:
52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares climbed 72% to close at $10.25 on Monday after the company reported the FDA approval of IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, its distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.
  • MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) surged 57.7% to settle at $26.96 after Fundamental Advisors announced plans to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $161.7 million.
  • Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares surged 47.3% to close at $1.93. The company, last week, recently Q1 results.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) gained 37.9% to settle at $4.11.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) climbed 27.6% to close at $26.89. Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spacecraft completed its first spaceflight from New Mexico's Spaceport America, AP reported.
  • Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) shares rose 25.4% to close at $7.90 after the company announced the FDA IND submission for ALEXIS-ISO-1 clinical trial.
  • Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) gained 24.7% to close at $3.98 after the company announced it received FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for VS-6766 with defactinib in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer.
  • Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) gained 21.7% to close at $13.51.
  • Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: BTX) surged 21.3% to settle at $16.97 after the company said it strengthened investment in licensed mRNA technology platform with $20 million.
  • Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) gained 21.2% to close at $10.19.
  • Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) rose 19.9% to settle at $60.19 after the company added $50 million to buyback program.
  • Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) rose 17.7% to close at $2.80 after the company highlighted interim Phase I clinical trial progress for ALS-4 and Pre-IND progress for SACT-1.
  • Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 16.5% to settle at $10.90.
  • Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) surged 15.3% to close at $4.89 after the company presented data on the potential advantages of inhalable liposome formulations of antiviral drugs at the International Society for Aerosols in Medicine Congress.
  • Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELB) climbed 15.1% to close at $2.74.
  • Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) shares climbed 14.4% to close at $19.18. Inhibrx, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss.
  • Contango Oil & Gas Co (NYSE: MCF) jumped 14.3% to close at $4.33. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
  • Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares gained 14% to close at $3.90 after climbing 30% on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics recommended stockholders vote for all proposals related to merger with ReShape Lifesciences.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) surged 13.6% to close at $25.95.
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 13.3% to settle at $13.68 amid strength related to continued retail investor momentum in the name.
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) gained 12% to close at $2.70 after Xeris Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire the company for stock and contingent value rights (CVRs), valuing Strongbridge at approximately $267 million.
  • Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) gained 11.7% to settle at $7.42.
  • ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) jumped 11% to close at $24.16.
  • Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) shares gained 10.2% to close at $5.18. Lucira Health, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares climbed 10% to settle at $117.25. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard upgraded Beyond Meat from Underperform to Outperform and announced a $130 price target Monday.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) gained 8.5% to close at $4.85.
  • UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) climbed 8.1% to settle at $85.12.
  • Full House Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) rose 6.6% to close at $10.80.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares dropped 40.8% to close at $16.81 on Monday after the company reported results from the 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study evaluating aldafermin in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2/F3). The study did not meet its primary endpoint evaluating a dose-response improvement in liver fibrosis by more than 1 stage with no worsening of NASH at week 24 (p=0.55).
  • Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRPA) dropped 32.8% to close at $24.25 after dropping 24% on Friday.
  • Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares fell 32.3% to settle at $0.9675 after the company priced its $40 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares. Meten EdtechX Education shares jumped 15% on Friday after the company said April gross billing for junior English-language teaching was up 1,900%year over year and student enrollment was up 758% year over year.
  • China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) dipped 31.9% to close at $10.63.
  • Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 22.4% to close at $1.97 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
  • China Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: COE) shares fell 19.2% to close at $10.21 after dropping 15% on Friday.
  • New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) fell 18.3% to close at $9.07 after Chinese President Xi commented on the need for regulation in online education.
  • EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) dropped 17.2% to settle at $5.00.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 17.1% to settle at $35.57. TAL Education shares dropped 10% on Friday amid a potential rotation out of larger-cap Chinese education names in to smaller cap plays.
  • Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) dropped 17% to close at $7.66.
  • Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares declined 14.4% to close at $10.42. Stable Road Acquisition said Momentus has informed the company it does not expect to fly any missions in 2021 based on info from SpaceX.
  • Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 14.3% to settle at $3.17.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 14.2% to close at $10.21. Castor Maritime reported a reverse stock split to be effective May 28, 2021.
  • Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) dropped 14% to settle at $12.05. The company recently released Q1 results.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) dipped 13.9% to close at $1.74.
  • 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) fell 12.4% to close at $19.40.
  • Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) dropped 12.4% to settle at $8.35.
  • ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) fell 12.2% to close at $8.18.
  • GSX Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) fell 12.1% to close at $19.05. GSX Techedu is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 26.
  • Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) shares fell 11.5% to close at $6.61. Shift Technologies is seeking to raise $75 million from a private institutional offering of senior notes due 2026.
  • Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 8.1% to settle at $2.50. Enveric Biosciences announced plans to acquire MagicMed Industries.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dipped 7.9% to close at $12.47.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 7.1% to settle at $13.78.
  • Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) dropped 6.5% to close at $29.86 after the company filed for an offering worth up to $110 million.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALT + AMC)

AMC Entertainment CEO Takes To Social Media To Connect With New-Found Backers, The Retail Investors
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Inflation Or Deflation, Crypto Boom Or Bust?
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In AMC, Moderna Or Target?
AMC's Former Owner And Largest Shareholder Unloads Most Of Its Stake
Not Just GameStop, WallStreetBets' Target Melvin Capital Closed All Public Bearish Positions In Q1
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com