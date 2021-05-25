WISeKey International Braces Drone Partnership With Parrot
- Cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY) expanded partnership with European drone group Parrot. It also entered into a new collaboration with Parrot and a cybersecurity certification and audit company to recognize and offer digital security standards for drones and assessment methods for easier identification of reliable drone solutions.
- "As drone use continues to climb exponentially within the professional sector, Parrot understands the immense need for cutting edge cybersecurity standards," said CTO Victor Vuillard.
- Price action: WKEY shares traded higher by 1.25% at $7.45 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.