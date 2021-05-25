Sphere 3D Raises $7M Via Secondary Equity Sale At 5.7% Discount
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) has priced 5.6 million shares at $1.25 per share to raise $7 million in a secondary public offering.
- The offer price signifies a 5.7% discount to the Monday closing price of $1.325.
- The underwriters have 45 days to procure additional shares up to 0.84 million.
- The company held $493 thousand in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2021.
- Price action: ANY shares traded lower by 4.15% at $1.27 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
