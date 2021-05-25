Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's index, which has recorded gains of minimum 1% for seven consecutive reports, is likely to increase a monthly 1.1% in March.
- The FHFA house price index for March is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 1% in March.
- Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on new home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the consumer confidence falling to 119.5 in May from April's level of 121.7
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to drop to 15 in May from previous reading of 17.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
