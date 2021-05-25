 Skip to main content

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 25, 2021 4:17am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for March will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. Case-Shiller's index, which has recorded gains of minimum 1% for seven consecutive reports, is likely to increase a monthly 1.1% in March.
  • The FHFA house price index for March is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 1% in March.
  • Federal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on new home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the consumer confidence falling to 119.5 in May from April's level of 121.7
  • The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to drop to 15 in May from previous reading of 17.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

