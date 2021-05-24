35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) shares jumped 123.7% to $13.33 after the company reported the FDA approval of IND application for CpG-STAT3siRNA, its distinctive immuno-oncology RNA therapy for the treatment of multiple cancers.
- MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) gained 58.2% to $27.05 after Fundamental Advisors announced plans to acquire the company in an all-cash transaction valued at $161.7 million.
- Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) gained 43% to $3.41 after the company highlighted interim Phase I clinical trial progress for ALS-4 and Pre-IND progress for SACT-1.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares jumped 35.1% to $1.7697. The company, last week, recently Q1 results.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares jumped 30.7% to $4.47 after climbing 30% on Friday. Obalon Therapeutics recommended stockholders vote for all proposals related to merger with ReShape Lifesciences.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 15.5% to $24.33. Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spacecraft completed its first spaceflight from New Mexico's Spaceport America, AP reported.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) gained 14% to $57.20 after the company added $50 million to buyback program.
- Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) surged 13.3% to $2.73 after Xeris Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire the company for stock and contingent value rights (CVRs), valuing Strongbridge at approximately $267 million.
- Inhibrx Inc (NASDAQ: INBX) shares jumped 12.5% to $18.87. Inhibrx, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss.
- CLPS Inc (NASDAQ: CLPS) climbed 11.7% to $4.58 after the company announced a strategic cooperation with MCT to jointly develop a next generation loan trading software and to explore global financial technology services market.
- Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) gained 10.7% to $4.95.
- Contango Oil & Gas Co (NYSE: MCF) climbed 10.7% to $4.20. The company, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
- Full House Resorts, Inc (NASDAQ: FLL) gained 9.5% to $11.09.
- ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) gained 9.2% to $23.76.
- UiPath Inc (NYSE: PATH) gained 9.1% to $85.91.
- Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) shares climbed 8.7% to $5.11. Lucira Health, earlier during the month, reported a Q1 loss.
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares rose 8.2% to $115.35. Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard upgraded Beyond Meat from Underperform to Outperform and announced a $130 price target Monday.
Losers
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) shares dipped 40.2% to $16.98 after the company reported results from the 24-week Phase 2b ALPINE 2/3 study evaluating aldafermin in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) patients with stage 2 or 3 liver fibrosis (F2/F3). The study did not meet its primary endpoint evaluating a dose-response improvement in liver fibrosis by more than 1 stage with no worsening of NASH at week 24 (p=0.55).
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares dropped 30.8% to $0.99 after the company priced its $40 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares. Meten EdtechX Education shares jumped 15% on Friday after the company said April gross billing for junior English-language teaching was up 1,900%year over year and student enrollment was up 758% year over year.
- China Online Education Group – ADR (NYSE: COE) shares fell 17.4% to $10.58 after dropping 15% on Friday.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 15% to $0.36. Castor Maritime reported a reverse stock split to be effective May 28, 2021.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 13.1% to $37.30. TAL Education shares dropped 10% on Friday amid a potential rotation out of larger-cap Chinese education names in to smaller cap plays.
- Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SFT) shares declined 12.9% to $6.51. Shift Technologies is seeking to raise $75 million from a private institutional offering of senior notes due 2026.
- New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE: EDU) fell 12.7% to $9.70 after Chinese President Xi commented on the need for regulation in online education.
- ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) fell 11.8% to $8.22.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG) dropped 11.8% to $11.94.
- Enveric Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENVB) fell 11.7% to $2.40. Enveric Biosciences announced plans to acquire MagicMed Industries.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) fell 11.4% to $19.04. GSX Techedu is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 26.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 11.1% to $2.24 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
- Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BRPA) dropped 11.1% to $24.47 after dropping 24% on Friday.
- 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) fell 10.7% to $20.18.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 9.1% to $13.30.
- Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: SRAC) shares declined 8.6% to $11.00. Stable Road Acquisition said Momentus has informed the company it does not expect to fly any missions in 2021 based on info from SpaceX.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) dropped 7.9% to $30.30 after the company filed for an offering worth up to $110 million.
