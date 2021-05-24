 Skip to main content

Keysight Technologies Extends Ansys Partnership for Workflow Simplification
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
Keysight Technologies Extends Ansys Partnership for Workflow Simplification
  • Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) extended Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) partnership to integrate Keysight's PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) RFPro environment with Ansys's HFSS electromagnetic simulation.
  • The arrangement will help radiofrequency (RF) and microwave engineers simplify workflow and improve time-to-market by eliminating the bottlenecks.
  • The companies initially collaborated in February 2021 to accelerate time-to-market for 5G, aerospace and defense, and automotive applications for better product workflow.
  • Keysight has expanded PathWave beyond Keysight products to connect Ansys HFSS with PathWave ADS RFPro to resolve large, complex development challenges even faster, Keysight GM Tom Lillig said.
  • The PathWave ADS RFPro HFSS link option will be available in Keysight's ADS 2022 and is expected to be shipped by 2021 summer.
  • Price action: ANSS shares traded higher by 2.88% at $339.78, and KEYS shares traded higher by 0.84% at $140.83 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech Media

