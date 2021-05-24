Keysight Technologies Extends Ansys Partnership for Workflow Simplification
- Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) extended Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) partnership to integrate Keysight's PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) RFPro environment with Ansys's HFSS electromagnetic simulation.
- The arrangement will help radiofrequency (RF) and microwave engineers simplify workflow and improve time-to-market by eliminating the bottlenecks.
- The companies initially collaborated in February 2021 to accelerate time-to-market for 5G, aerospace and defense, and automotive applications for better product workflow.
- Keysight has expanded PathWave beyond Keysight products to connect Ansys HFSS with PathWave ADS RFPro to resolve large, complex development challenges even faster, Keysight GM Tom Lillig said.
- The PathWave ADS RFPro HFSS link option will be available in Keysight's ADS 2022 and is expected to be shipped by 2021 summer.
- Price action: ANSS shares traded higher by 2.88% at $339.78, and KEYS shares traded higher by 0.84% at $140.83 on the last check Monday.
