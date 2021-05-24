 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ROCE Insights For Kingstone Companies

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 11:04am   Comments
Share:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) posted a 97.05% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 28.2% over the previous quarter to $34.59 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Kingstone Companies is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Kingstone Companies reached earnings of $2.61 million and sales of $26.98 million in Q4.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Kingstone Companies's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Kingstone Companies posted an ROCE of 0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Kingstone Companies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Kingstone Companies reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.25/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.04/share.

 

Related Articles (KINS)

Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com