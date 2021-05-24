ROCE Insights For Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) posted a 97.05% decrease in earnings from Q4. Sales, however, increased by 28.2% over the previous quarter to $34.59 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Kingstone Companies is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Kingstone Companies reached earnings of $2.61 million and sales of $26.98 million in Q4.

Why ROCE Is Significant

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Kingstone Companies's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Kingstone Companies posted an ROCE of 0.0%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Kingstone Companies's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Kingstone Companies reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.25/share, which did not meet analyst predictions of $0.04/share.