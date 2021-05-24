Palantir Technologies Strikes $32.5M Deal With US Air Force
- Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) offered its software to the critical missions of the Department of the Air Force (DAF), Space and Missile Systems Center’s Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (SMC/ECX), and NORAD-NORTHCOM.
- The aggregate firm-fixed-price award was worth $32.5 million.
- Palantir as Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform will support SMC/ECX’s Space Command and Control program element at both the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center.
- Department of the Air Force’s Project Brown Heron will utilize Palantir’s operational readiness analytics platform.
- Additionally, Palantir will support NORAD-NORTHCOM’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) transformation, ingesting, and modeling high-scale data.
- Price action: PLTR shares traded higher by 1.35% at $21.03 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.