Palantir Technologies Strikes $32.5M Deal With US Air Force
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 8:01am   Comments
  • Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTRoffered its software to the critical missions of the Department of the Air Force (DAF), Space and Missile Systems Center’s Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise (SMC/ECX), and NORAD-NORTHCOM.
  • The aggregate firm-fixed-price award was worth $32.5 million.
  • Palantir as Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform will support SMC/ECX’s Space Command and Control program element at both the National Space Defense Center and the Combined Space Operations Center.
  • Department of the Air Force’s Project Brown Heron will utilize Palantir’s operational readiness analytics platform.
  • Additionally, Palantir will support NORAD-NORTHCOM’s Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) transformation, ingesting, and modeling high-scale data.
  • Price action: PLTR shares traded higher by 1.35% at $21.03 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Tech Media

