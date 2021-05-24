22 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) rose 29.3% to $27.25 in pre-market trading. Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity spacecraft completed its first spaceflight from New Mexico's Spaceport America, AP reported.
- Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) shares rose 25% to $1.64 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, recently Q1 results.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 12.7% to $2.04 in pre-market trading.
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) rose 11.3% to $9.37 in pre-market trading after jumping 13% on Friday. The company recently priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) rose 11.2% to $3.08 in pre-market trading. AutoWeb, earlier during the month, swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares rose 9% to $2.58 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Friday.
- Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VOSO) rose 7.2% to $10.40 in pre-market trading. Wejo is in talks to go public with Virtuoso Acquisition, according to Bloomberg. Wejo is backed by General Motors Company.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) rose 6.4% to $6.48 in pre-market trading. Reading International, last week, swung to a profit in the first quarter.
- Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) rose 6.3% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) rose 6.2% to $17.88 in pre-market trading. Turquoise Hill Resources recently reported Q1 results.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares rose 4.6% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday. Check-Cap was recently granted 2 European patents titled 'Imaging Capsule Location Detection' and 'Nano Particle Detection With X-Ray Capsule.'
Losers
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) fell 19.6% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. Meten EdtechX Education shares jumped 15% on Friday after the company said April gross billing for junior English-language teaching was up 1,900%year over year and student enrollment was up 758% year over year.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 16.3% to $0.3555 in pre-market trading. Castor Maritime reported a reverse stock split to be effective May 28, 2021.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 10.5% to $13.08 in pre-market trading.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) shares fell 9.2% to $54.49 in pre-market trading after the company said it priced 1 million share public offering at $50 per share. The company'sshares surged 127% on Friday after the company announced new results from a Phase 2 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, ANVS401, for Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD).
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares fell 6.6% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after declining 6% on Friday.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) fell 6.4% to $20.28 in pre-market trading. GSX Techedu is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 26.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 6.2% to $11.82 in pre-market trading after dropping around 12% on Friday.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) fell 5% to $2.73 in pre-market trading. The company, last week, posted a narrower quarterly loss.
- Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) shares fell 4.9% to $4.51 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares fell 4.8% to $0.99 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Friday.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) fell 4.3% to $41.08 in pre-market trading. TAL Education shares dropped 10% on Friday amid a potential rotation out of larger-cap Chinese education names in to smaller cap plays.
