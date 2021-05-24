 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UTStarcom Names Hua Li As CEO, Ning Shan As Chairman
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Share:
UTStarcom Names Hua Li As CEO, Ning Shan As Chairman
  • UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: UTSI) has named Hua Li as the CEO effective June 16.
  • Li succeeds Dr. Zhaochen Huang, who will depart as the CEO on June 15. Huang will continue as a board member.
  • LI previously served as the GM of Hangzhou Yi Yi Tai Di Information Technology Co., Ltd.
  • TDI nominee Ning Shan was appointed as the Chairman of the board and a non-independent director effective May 19.
  • Shan succeeded Yongqing Yan, who resigned as the Chairman and director. Yan will serve as a consultant till August 31 to support a smooth transition.
  • Price action: UTSI shares closed lower by 3.79% at $1.27 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UTSI)

22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 26, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com