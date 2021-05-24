 Skip to main content

Semiconductor Chip Crisis Will Hit Volkswagen's June Production At Mexican Unit: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 7:23am   Comments
  • Volkswagen AG (OTC: VLKAF) (OTC: VWAGY) expect a production hit for three segments of its Mexican unit from June onward due to the semiconductor chip crisis joining the likes of General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) and Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM), Reuters reports.
  • Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY), Suzuki Motor Corp (OTC: SZKMY), and Mitsubishi Motors Corp (OTC: MMTOF) have also met with a similar fate.
  • Volkswagen will initiate maintenance work at its installations during the slack period.
  • The German automaker expects the crisis to ensue in the upcoming months. 
  • Price action: VWAGY shares closed at $33.55 on Friday.

