Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will speak at 5:30 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets