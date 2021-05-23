Apple Cofounder Steve Wozniak Sued By Professor Over Claims Of Stealing Business Idea
Steve Wozniak is being sued over claims that the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) cofounder stole a business idea.
- The suit is related to Woz U, which is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and offers technical education for skills such as coding and cybersecurity, the Business Insider reported.
- Ralph Reilly, an associate professor of management at the University of Hartford in Connecticut, claims Wozniak took Reilly's idea after having earlier agreed to let Reilly start such a school using Wozniak's name but then never following through.
- Reilly said, in 2011 they both met at Sacramento's Hyatt Regency hotel, and there they agreed to open up the school, sealing a deal with an on-camera handshake.
- Reilly alleges that Wozniak stole his intellectual property and infringed on his copyright by launching a Woz-branded tech school without him.
- The intellectual property infringement case is set to go to trial in June in Arizona. Wozniak has been called to the stand to testify. His legal team denies the allegations.
- According to the report, Wozniak was unable, during a legal deposition, to recollect whether he'd ever been been given a $1 million payout
- Reilly, who has been pushing this legal battle for three years, has sought at least $1 million in relief and damages over the claims, according to Business Insider.
- Wozniak is one of three creators of Apple, along with the late Steve Jobs and Ronald Wayne.
Image: Gage Skidmore via WikiCommons
