'F9,' Latest From 'Fast & Furious' Franchise, Breaks International Pandemic-Era Records With $162.4M Opening
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 23, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
“F9,” the latest from the “Fast & Furious” franchise, has opened up at the international box office with $162.4 million, Variety reports. 

  • “F9” has surpassed "Godzilla vs. Kong" for the highest-grossing worldwide opening during the pandemic. It is expected to gross $160 million over the three-day weekend.
  • The movie was put out by Universal Pictures, a Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) holding.
  • The movie kicked off in eight foreign markets, including China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Russia and the Middle East. The film brought in $135.6 million in China alone. 
  • “F9” opened to $9.9 million in South Korea, $6.2 million in the Middle East and $2.4 million in Hong Kong.
  • It’s the first Hollywood title since Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” to debut at more than $100 million in China.
  • Directed by Justin Lin from a script he co-wrote with Daniel Casey, “F9” is a sequel to the 2017 “The Fate of the Furious.” 
  • The high-octane action franchise has now collected more than $6 billion in global ticket sales. 
  • The movie will debut in the U.S. market on June 25 and will open in 60 additional markets throughout the summer.
  • In North America, Twisted Pictures' “Spiral” remained in first place its second weekend of release, with $4.5 million from 2,991 screens over the weekend. The movie has generated $15 million in the U.S. so far.
  • In second place, “Wrath of Man” has collected $2.9 million from 3,007 theaters, for a total of $18.8 million in three weeks since release by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Miramax.

Photo: Universal

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: box office F9 Fast & FuriousNews General Best of Benzinga

