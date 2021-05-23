'F9,' Latest From 'Fast & Furious' Franchise, Breaks International Pandemic-Era Records With $162.4M Opening
“F9,” the latest from the “Fast & Furious” franchise, has opened up at the international box office with $162.4 million, Variety reports.
- “F9” has surpassed "Godzilla vs. Kong" for the highest-grossing worldwide opening during the pandemic. It is expected to gross $160 million over the three-day weekend.
- The movie was put out by Universal Pictures, a Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) holding.
- The movie kicked off in eight foreign markets, including China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Russia and the Middle East. The film brought in $135.6 million in China alone.
- “F9” opened to $9.9 million in South Korea, $6.2 million in the Middle East and $2.4 million in Hong Kong.
- It’s the first Hollywood title since Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame” to debut at more than $100 million in China.
- Directed by Justin Lin from a script he co-wrote with Daniel Casey, “F9” is a sequel to the 2017 “The Fate of the Furious.”
- The high-octane action franchise has now collected more than $6 billion in global ticket sales.
- The movie will debut in the U.S. market on June 25 and will open in 60 additional markets throughout the summer.
- In North America, Twisted Pictures' “Spiral” remained in first place its second weekend of release, with $4.5 million from 2,991 screens over the weekend. The movie has generated $15 million in the U.S. so far.
- In second place, “Wrath of Man” has collected $2.9 million from 3,007 theaters, for a total of $18.8 million in three weeks since release by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Miramax.
Photo: Universal
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: box office F9 Fast & FuriousNews General Best of Benzinga