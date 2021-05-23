IPO Previews For The Week

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week.

FIGS, Inc (NYSE:FIGS) will be trading publicly starting on May 27, 2021 at 05:00 AM. The company's price band is set between $16.0 and $19.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. FIGS, Inc will be offering 22,500,000 shares at a per-share value of $17.5.

FLYWIRE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FLYW) becomes publicly listed starting on May 26, 2021 at 06:32 AM. The company has a price range set between $22.0 and $24.0 with a 180-day lockup period. FLYWIRE CORPORATION will be offering 8,700,000 shares at a per-share value of $22.99.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) will be trading publicly starting on May 26, 2021 at 04:37 AM. The company's price band is set between $19.0 and $21.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will be offering 10,000,000 shares at a per-share value of $20.0.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc (TSX:NBLY) will be trading publicly starting on May 25, 2021 at 05:25 AM. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc will be offering 10,295,000 shares at a per-share value of $17.0 with an insider lock-up period of 180 days.



What Are IPOs?

An initial public offering, or IPO, is the transitional process of a private company deciding to go public and offer shares to investors on an exchange. Typically, IPOs offer companies the ability to build capital. Before a company becomes publicly listed, it must meet SEC requirements and work with investment banks through audits to determine pricing, offering date, and other important data points before the offering.

Companies and investment banks will work to establish a price range that the stock is expected to sell between. This is known as an offering range. Once a company goes public, its stock comes with an opening price. The insider lock-up period is usually a set number of days after an IPO where company insiders, or employees with a 10% or higher stake in their company, cannot sell shares.