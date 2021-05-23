Famous Viral Video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Being Auctioned Off As NFT, To Disappear From YouTube In Less Than 30 Minutes
Update: Bids kept the auction alive for an extra half hour, with the winning bid of $760,999 going to a user under the account name "3fmusic."
One of the most-watched videos in YouTube history, "Charlie Bit My Finger," will be permanently removed from the platform on Sunday.
- According to a website created by the Davies-Carr family behind the video, the video will be deleted from YouTube at 10 a.m. EST upon completion of an NFT auction.
- The winner of the auction will become "the sole owner of this lovable piece of internet history," the site says.
- "At the end of the auction, the winner will receive one Charlie Bit Me 1 of 1 NFT," according to the site.
- The top bid as of about 30 minutes before the end was $222,222, with 22 bids placed so far.
- A final phase of the auction will begin in the last five minutes, with bids placed during that time extending the end time by five minutes so others have a chance to increase their bids.
- "Charlie Bit My Finger," is a 55-second clip of early internet magic that has racked up 883,087,462 views.
- The video was originally posted on May 22, 2007. It shows baby Charlie biting down hard on his older brother Harry's finger and then LOLing to the camera.
- In the video, Harry says "Ow, Charlie! Owww! Charlie! That really hurt!" in his British accent before smiling again. "Charlie bit me," he adds.
- The auction winner will have the opportunity to make a parody of the video featuring the brothers Harry and Charlie.
Photo: Screenshot of video at charliebitme.com
