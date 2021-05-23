Famous Viral Video 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Being Auctioned Off As NFT, To Disappear From YouTube In Less Than 30 Minutes

Update: Bids kept the auction alive for an extra half hour, with the winning bid of $760,999 going to a user under the account name "3fmusic."

One of the most-watched videos in YouTube history, "Charlie Bit My Finger," will be permanently removed from the platform on Sunday.

According to a website created by the Davies-Carr family behind the video, the video will be deleted from YouTube at 10 a.m. EST upon completion of an NFT auction.

The winner of the auction will become "the sole owner of this lovable piece of internet history," the site says.

"At the end of the auction, the winner will receive one Charlie Bit Me 1 of 1 NFT," according to the site.

The top bid as of about 30 minutes before the end was $222,222, with 22 bids placed so far.

A final phase of the auction will begin in the last five minutes, with bids placed during that time extending the end time by five minutes so others have a chance to increase their bids.

"Charlie Bit My Finger," is a 55-second clip of early internet magic that has racked up 883,087,462 views.

The video was originally posted on May 22, 2007. It shows baby Charlie biting down hard on his older brother Harry's finger and then LOLing to the camera.

In the video, Harry says "Ow, Charlie! Owww! Charlie! That really hurt!" in his British accent before smiling again. "Charlie bit me," he adds.

The auction winner will have the opportunity to make a parody of the video featuring the brothers Harry and Charlie.

Photo: Screenshot of video at charliebitme.com