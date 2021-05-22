 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK Activist Group Blocks 4 McDonald's Distribution Sites, Calls For Transition To Plant-Based Food
Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
May 22, 2021 3:44pm   Comments
Share:
UK Activist Group Blocks 4 McDonald's Distribution Sites, Calls For Transition To Plant-Based Food

Activist group Animal Rebellion has blockaded four McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) distribution centers in the United Kingdom.

  • The group is calling attention to the role that raising livestock plays in climate change and is pushing McDonald's to transform into an all plant-based company by 2025.
  • Protestors are using trucks and bamboo structures to disrupt McDonald's supply chain, Animal Rebellion said in a statement.
  • Animal Rebellion says McDonald's is "just a symbol of a much bigger problem, the entire animal agriculture industry."
  • The group says a transition to a plant-based food system is needed to stop the climate crisis and end the suffering of animals.
  • McDonald's is frequently a target for activists given its size, brand recognition and emphasis on beef. Cattle-raising uses huge amounts of land and is among the main reasons behind deforestation, including in the Amazon rainforest. The meat and dairy industry also is a major source of greenhouse gases, in addition to having a reputation for factory farming. Campaigners point out that the land could be used much more efficiently to feed people by using it for plant-based food.
  • The group's blockade began on Saturday. The activists plan to stay for 24 to 48 hours.
  • McDonald's has 1,300 outlets in the U.K., according to the BBC.
  • McDonald's U.K. office told the BBC that it is "assessing the impact" the protest is having on supplies.
  • The company announced in November that it plans to introduce a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) co-created the plant-based patty that is to become the McPlant, Beyond Meat said at the time.
  • McDonald's plans could extend to chicken and breakfast sandwiches as well.

Photo courtesy Animal Rebellion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCD + BYND)

What's Going On With Urban One Stock Today?
What's Going On With Urban One Stock?
McDonald's Boosts Advertising In Diverse-Owned Media: What You Need To Know
Get 'Bumped' Up in the Stock Market
Cock-A-Doodle-Doo! Burger King Announces Its New Ch'King Chicken Sandwich
Cramer Weighs In On Beyond Meat, Snowflake, More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Rainforest Animal Rebellion climate changeNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com