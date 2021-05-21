30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANVS) shares jumped 105.4% to $54.23 after the company announced new results from a Phase 2 study evaluating its lead drug candidate, ANVS401, for Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease (PD). Participants treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement, as per Alzheimer's cognitive subscale (ADAS-Cog11).
- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: JZXN) jumped 52.3% to $11.30 after dropping 25% on Thursday. The company recently priced its upsized IPO of up to $5.2 million ordinary shares at $5 per share.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) shares climbed 25.3% to $8.39 following news from Meten EdtechX Education student enrollment for its English-language training classes were up more than 750% year over year in April.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) gained 23.4% to $18.01. Gracell Biotechnologies is scheduled to host clinical update conference call and webcast on June 4, 2021.
- Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCR) surged 23% to $4.55. The company is presenting new preclinical data on MET642 in Inflammatory Bowel Disease at Digestive Disease Week 2021. The company CEO and CMO bought shares of the company, respectively.
- Yalla Group Limited (NASDAQ: YALA) shares surged 18% to $18.83 after the company reported up to $150 million share repurchase program.
- Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE: MTR) gained 17.4% to $5.45.
- Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) jumped 15.8% to $5.64.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) surged 13.7% to $11.84.
- MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 13.5% to $3.19.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) climbed 13.2% to $2.75 after climbing over 11% on Thursday. The company recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.20 per share.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) gained 11.2% to $5.84.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) jumped 10.8% to $6.41. The company, last week, reported quarterly results.
- Roblox Corporation (NASDAQ: RBLX) gained 10.5% to $84.36.
- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) gained 10.3% to $6.79 after gaining 15% on Thursday.
- Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY) rose 8.8% to $21.98 after jumping 19% on Thursday. The company announced an initial public offering on of 84.4 million American Depositary Shares priced at $17 a share, on the high end of expectations.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) rose 8.5% to $5.48. Data Storage named Chris Panagiotakos as Chief Financial Officer.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE: DECK) gained 6% to $329.50 after reporting a rise in quarterly earnings.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) gained 5.6% to $7.20 after the company announced it received a $7.6 million follow-on order from a tier-1 wireless carrier customer.
- Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) rose 5.4% to $361.11 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also issued projections for FY21.
Losers
- BIT Mining Limited (NASDAQ: BTCM) shares tumbled 13% to $11.02. BIT Mining recently said it entered into binding investment term sheet with Bitdeer's Dory creek to invest $25.74 million in a crypto mining data center in Texas.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares dropped 11.9% to $3.7452 after jumping 17% on Thursday.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares fell 9.9% to $4.2701 after climbing 15% on Thursday. Precipio, earlier during the month, announced it launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 9.8% to $4.935.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) dropped 9.3% to $16.47 after the company reported Q1 results and issued weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dropped 8.8% to $13.00.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NASDAQ: GOTU) fell 8.3% to $22.53.
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) fell 8.2% to $77.87 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) fell 8.1% to $27.96 after the company reported management transition. The company said Jon Wigginton, M.D. is stepping down from his day-to-day role as Chief Medical Officer, and will assume the role of Chairman of the company’s Scientific Advisory Board and Senior Advisor to the CEO.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) shares declined 7.4% to $6.13. CPS Technologies recently announced it received an additional $5.8 million HybridTech Armor Panels order for US aircraft carriers.
