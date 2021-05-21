 Skip to main content

Nigerian Data Services Firm MainOne Cable Ramps Up Capacity Following Higher Demand: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 4:07pm   Comments
  • Nigerian data services firm, MainOne Cable Co, will ramp up the data storage capacity from the current 714 to 900 racks next year and add another 300 racks by 2023 to tap the budding market in Ghana and Nigeria, Bloomberg reports.
  • The ramp-up will help to fulfill the government mandate of local data storing in primary and backup facilities.
  • The undersea cable and broadband connectivity provider is building a 130-rack facility in Lagos that will be completed this year. It plans to add a 50-rack center in Cote de’Ivoire in 2022 and expand a 104-rack Ghana facility to 400 racks by 2023.
  • MainOne has constructed terrestrial fiber and interconnection facilities in close to ten West African countries. It is planning to extend services to more countries, including Liberia, over the next three years.

semiconductors

