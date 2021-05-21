Semiconductor Crisis Compel Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi To Cut June Production: Reuters
- Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) and Suzuki Motor Corp (OTC: SZKMY) will briefly stop production at some plants in June due to the semiconductor chip crisis, joining the likes of General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), Reuters reports.
- Nissan Motor will halt production at its factory in Kyushu, southern Japan, between June 24 – 28. It will also make production adjustments during the month at its Tochigi and Oppama plants in Japan.
- Nissan will also briefly stop producing some of its models at its Mexico plant.
- Suzuki Motor will stop production at three plants in the Shizuoka area from three to nine days based on an unconfirmed plan.
- Mitsubishi Motors Corp (OTC: MMTOF) will cut production by 30,000 vehicles in June at five plants in Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.
- The U.S. Commerce Secretary refused preferential treatment to the struggling auto sector. It is estimated to take a revenue hit of $110 billion in 2021.
