Semiconductor Crisis Compel Nissan, Suzuki, Mitsubishi To Cut June Production: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
  • Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTC: NSANY) and Suzuki Motor Corp (OTC: SZKMY) will briefly stop production at some plants in June due to the semiconductor chip crisis, joining the likes of General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F), Reuters reports.
  • Nissan Motor will halt production at its factory in Kyushu, southern Japan, between June 24 – 28. It will also make production adjustments during the month at its Tochigi and Oppama plants in Japan.
  • Nissan will also briefly stop producing some of its models at its Mexico plant.
  • Suzuki Motor will stop production at three plants in the Shizuoka area from three to nine days based on an unconfirmed plan.
  • Mitsubishi Motors Corp (OTC: MMTOF) will cut production by 30,000 vehicles in June at five plants in Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia.
  • The U.S. Commerce Secretary refused preferential treatment to the struggling auto sector. It is estimated to take a revenue hit of $110 billion in 2021.

Penny Stocks Tech Media

