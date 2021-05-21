Chinese Internet Watchdog Allege Improper User Data Collection By ByteDance, Kuaishou, Baidu, Microsoft: Reuters
- China Cyberspace Administration has alleged improper user data collection by ByteDance Ltd, Kuaishou Technology, Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing and LinkedIn, Reuters reports.
- Germany’s privacy watchdog had recently slapped a three-month ban on Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) owned WhatsApp’s user data collection.
- Price action: BIDU shares traded lower by 1.61% at $190.20 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.