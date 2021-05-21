 Skip to main content

Conduent To Refinance Term Loan, Revolving Facility
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 10:36am   Comments
  • Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDTwill swap its existing term loans, due in 2022 and 2023, for a new term loan due in 2028 and Senior Secured Notes due in 2029, worth $1.5 billion in aggregate.
  • Additionally, Conduent will swap its existing revolving facility with a new $550 million revolving facility.
  • The New Notes will be offered in a private institutional placement.
  • Corporate Controller Stephen (Steve) Wood was named the CFO effective June 11 following the departure of Brian Webb-Walsh to pursue an external opportunity.
  • Conduent held $1.4 billion in long-term debt as of March 31, 2021. It held $389 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Price action: CNDT shares are up 2.89% at $7.47 on the last check Friday.

