Data Storage Ropes In Cinedigm's Chris Panagiotakos As Finance Chief
- Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ: DTST) announced the appointment of Chris Panagiotakos as the CFO.
- Panagiotakos previously served as the VP and Corporate Controller of Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM).
- According to the company website, chair and CEO Charles M. Piluso also served as the CFO since 2014.
- “I am delighted to welcome Chris to this new role following our recent public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq.” The addition will help to accelerate the company’s organic growth and integrate Flagship Solutions’ operations to become a leading provider in the growing multi-billion dollar global IBM Power markets, Piluso said.
- Price action: DTST shares traded higher by 0.25% at $5.97 on the last check Friday.
