The Daily Dash: Ex-Pilot President Wants New Judge For Retrial
The Daily Dash is a quick look at what's happening in the freight ecosystem. In today's edition, we highlight new trial developments for the former Pilot president, a dangerous-sounding job description and more.
1. Mark Hazelwood, the former president of Pilot Co., wants a federal judge to recuse himself from overseeing the retrial of a fuel rebate fraud case against him and two of his former staffers and is also seeking to have his case moved from Tennessee to another state. Clarissa Hawes' report
2. The National Nuclear Security Administration is seeking drivers based in Amarillo, Texas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico, to transport nuclear weapons and other materials across the country. The job posting for "nuclear materials couriers" closed on Tuesday and is currently reviewing candidates. Noi Mahoney's story
3. Capacity correction is still a ways off, according to industry heads at BofA Securities' transportation conference. Healthy consumer spending, inventory still in need of replenishment and an industrial economy that is heating up are among the catalysts cited for the high-demand environment continuing through the rest of 2021. Todd Maiden's story
4. Welcome to the bridge year, a moment in time when those running the in-person conferences that have long been a core part of the industry are wondering whether it's safe to go back in the water. Mark Solomon's feature
5. Port congestion, slower rail service and containers stuck at customer facilities were some of the drivers of J.B. Hunt's decision to raise capital expenditures by 40% in 2021 to $1.25 billion. According to executives, there is no near-term fix for intermodal service headwinds.Todd Maiden with more
