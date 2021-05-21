Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect manufacturing index decline slightly to 60.5 in May from previous reading of 60.6, while services index might increase to 64.5 from 63.1.
- Data on existing home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect April’s existing home sales rising to a 6.085 million annual pace versus 6.010 million rate in the previous month.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 4:55 p.m. ET.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets