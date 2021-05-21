 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cathie Wood Cuts Remaining Virgin Galactic Stake By 99% As Shares Surge

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 2:24am   Comments
Share:
Cathie Wood Cuts Remaining Virgin Galactic Stake By 99% As Shares Surge

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday shed nearly all of its remaining stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) on the day shares jumped after the space tourism company announced its next spaceflight test is set for the weekend.

What Happened: The investment firm held the shares of the Richard Branson-founded company via the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) and the recently floated Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX).

On Thursday, Ark sold the last remaining 3,125 shares of the company in ARKQ while ARKX has just 45 shares left. 

Why It Matters: Branson last month sold nearly $150 million worth of shares of the space tourism company and still holds 56.8 million shares in Virgin Galactic.

Ark’s firm started selling Virgin Galactic shares last month after an initial bullish streak.

Virgin Galactic plans to fly people to space and back. It has collected deposits from 600 customers who have paid $250,000 each to board a Virgin Galactic flight to space in the future.

The company hopes to begin commercial service in 2022.

Price Action: Shares of Virgin Galactic soared as much as 25% in early trading but closed 17.71% higher at $19.81 on Thursday and were further up 2.5% in after-hours trading. The stock has a 52-week high of $62.80 and low of $14.21.

Photo by Land Rover Mena on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPCE)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Virgin Galactic's Stock Lifts Off: Where Is It Headed Next?
Virgin Galactic Shares Rocket Higher: What Investors Should Know
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Cathie Wood's Ark Loads Up Further On Tesla And Cuts Apple Stake
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: ARK Investment Management Cathie Wood space tourismNews Sector ETFs Tech Trading Ideas ETFs Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com