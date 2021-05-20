 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Urban One Stock?

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 10:51pm   Comments
What's Going On With Urban One Stock?

Shares of African American-centric media company Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) (NASDAQ: UONEK) surged more than 29% in the regular trading session on Thursday and further gained 7.4% in the after-hours session.

What Happened: Urban One likely benefited from fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp.’s (NYSE: MCD) announcement that it will increase its national advertising spending in Black, Hispanic, Asian, women and LGBTQ-owned media platforms from 4% to 10% between 2021 and 2024.

In addition, McDonald’s said it will forge new multi-year partnerships with diverse-owned media companies.

Urban One also said in a regulatory filing that the City of Richmond, Virginia, has selected its wholly-owned subsidiary RVA Entertainment Holdings, LLC (RVAEH) as the city’s preferred casino-gaming operator to develop and operate a casino resort in Richmond, to be named ONE Casino + Resort. This is subject to the citizens of the city approving a referendum that is anticipated to be held in November 2021.

See Also: McDonald's Boosts Advertising In Diverse-Owned Media: What You Need To Know

Why It Matters: Urban One is a media company that primarily targets Black Americans and urban consumers in the U.S. The Company owns TV One, LLC, a television network serving more than 59 million households.

Urban One is seen as a potential beneficiary of McDonald’s increased investment in diverse-owned companies. In addition, the proposed resort in Richmond will be the first casino in the U.S. under Black ownership.

Price Action: UONE shares closed 29.2% higher in Thursday’s regular trading session at $4.60 and further rose 7.4% in the after-hours session to $4.94.

UONEK shares closed almost 59.1% higher in the regular trading session at $9.56 and further rose almost 1.4% in the after-hours session to $9.69.

Read Next: Cock-A-Doodle-Doo! Burger King Announces Its New Ch'King Chicken Sandwich

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: african american Gender EqualityNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Movers Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

