Alfi Selected by NEOOH of Brazil for Pilot Program of its AI-Enabled Digital Advertising Screens

First potential SaaS contract valued at $3,000,000 USD per annum with Brazil’s largest DOOH provider

Miami Beach, FL / May 20, 2021 — Alfi Inc. (Nasdaq: ALF) (“Alfi” or the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models to allow content publishers and brand owners to deliver interactive, intelligent information without violating user privacy, today announced it was chosen by NEOOH, the leading Digital Signage company in Brazil, to install its AI enterprise SaaS platform solution on digital screens located in airports across Brazil. NEOOH has operated throughout Brazil for the past 40 years and is the leader in Digital Signage, with more than 10,0000 screens located in airports and bus terminals throughout the country.

NEEOH engaged a leading industry consultant to conduct an exhaustive worldwide search to identify the best provider of AI-enabled solutions to the digital out of home, or “DOOH,” advertising marketplace. The criteria were: 1. Customer interactivity, 2. Data Capture and 3. Remote access for the small and large brand owner alike. At the conclusion of a very thorough and competitive review process, ALFI was selected by NEOOH to empower their digital outdoor screens with the first installations occurring at the Sao Paulo airport in Brazil.

“NEOOH is one of the largest OOH media companies in Brazil, and we are very proud that after much due diligence they selected Alfi to be their provider,” said Paul Pereira, CEO of Alfi. “The initial installation at the Sao Paulo airport is underway and we expect it to be the first of many installations. We are confident that our solution will lead the transformation of the DOOH market and are excited to be associated with such a forward-thinking company like NEOOH. Our team worked closely with NEOOH on the first installations, and we are very excited as we explore additional opportunities to expand to other NEOOH locations such as Vivo, the largest mobile phone service provider in Brazil with more than 350 stores and 1500 advertising screens at these locations.”

About NEOOH

NEOOH is the largest Airport Media company in Brazil, reaching an audience of over 90 million passengers annually through its presence in more than 30 airports in the country. NEOOH also provides Out-of-Home (“OOH”) media in more than 40 Bus Terminals in Brazil, reaching more than 200 million passengers annually.

About Alfi Inc.

Alfi Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner.

For more information, please visit https://www.getalfi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Alfi Inc. Company Contact

Dennis McIntosh

Chief Financial Officer

d.mcintosh@getalfi.com

Alfi Inc. Investor Relations

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com