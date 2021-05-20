Snap Forges Restoration Support Partnerships To Counter Devastation By California Wildfire
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) forged a new multi-year partnership with Re:wild, National Park Service, and the Santa Monica Mountains Fund for restoration support in areas massacred by California's recent wildfires.
- Snap will collaborate with Re:wild, founded by a conservation scientist group and Leonardo DiCaprio, to educate Snapchatters on climate change impacts through original content and augmented reality experiences.
- Price action: SNAP shares traded higher by 4.85% at $55.51 on the last check Thursday.
