Twitter Relaunches Verification Process
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) announced its new verification process relaunch io its blog as promised last year.
- The verification application system will demarcate public figures and other high-profile accounts with a checkmark certifying their identities like a government official, journalist, celeb, brand, or business, Tech Crunch reports.
- Twitter will add the new verification application in the Account Setting tab for global users.
- The applications will be subjected to verification. The profile badge will get automatically updated on approval. Users may reapply within a month of rejection of the application.
- The system was discontinued in 2017 over ambiguity.
- The verified accounts will be accountable for their tweets. Possible violation of platform decorum could lead to batch revocation and other penalties.
- Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 2.48% at $54.23 on the last check Thursday.
