Microsoft To Retire Internet Explorer Next Year
- Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will no longer be available from June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10, the company wrote in a blog.
- The browser launched in 1995 lost to Google's Chrome in the late 2000s, Reuters reports.
- Microsoft launched the Edge browser in 2015 using the Google browser's Chrome engine technology.
- Still, Chrome led with a 65% global browser market share as of April. Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Safari enjoyed an 18% market share. Edge trailed with a 3% share, while Internet Explorer lagged with a negligible share.
- The Internet Explorer browser's clubbing of the Windows operating system triggered an ongoing antitrust lawsuit for over twenty years.
- Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.7% at $247.25 on the last check Thursday.
