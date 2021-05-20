 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft To Retire Internet Explorer Next Year
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft To Retire Internet Explorer Next Year
  • Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will no longer be available from June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10, the company wrote in a blog.
  • The browser launched in 1995 lost to Google's Chrome in the late 2000s, Reuters reports.
  • Microsoft launched the Edge browser in 2015 using the Google browser's Chrome engine technology.
  • Still, Chrome led with a 65% global browser market share as of April. Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Safari enjoyed an 18% market share. Edge trailed with a 3% share, while Internet Explorer lagged with a negligible share.
  • The Internet Explorer browser's clubbing of the Windows operating system triggered an ongoing antitrust lawsuit for over twenty years.
  • Price action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.7% at $247.25 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MSFT)

Earnings Roll On, With Today Featuring Applied Materials, Ralph Lauren, Kohl's
Why 'Nintendo Marriage' Is Trending On Social Media
SPY Finishes Lower Wednesday Despite Gains From Target, AMD
Is The Sell-Off In Disney, Intel And Microsoft Over?
Amazon Halts Police's Use Of Facial Recognition Software: Reuters
Biden Administration Prioritizes Cybersecurity Funding Following Multiple Hacks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com