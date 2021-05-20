Amazon Introduces Mental Health Program for US Employees, Family Members
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has rolled out a new mental health program, Resources for Living, for personalized and confidential mental health support, including counseling sessions in-person or via phone, video, or text for its U.S. employees and their families members.
- The services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
- Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.51% at $3,248.29 on the last check Thursday.
