Truckers To Hit More Flooding In South Central States

The threat for more slow-moving thunderstorms and repeated downpours is looming over the South Central states.

Lake Charles, Louisiana, had a daily record 12.49 inches of rain Monday, which became the third-wettest day in the city's history. So far, it's the also the city's third-wettest May on record. Major flooding prompted water rescues, and Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a state of emergency.

Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development shut down a section of Interstate 10 near Baton Rouge because of flooding.

Wednesday was relatively calm, but areas of massive rain amounts could return Thursday.

With low pressure just west of the region, and high pressure to the east, there's been a constant fetch of moisture streaming into the region all week from the Gulf of Mexico. Only a few more inches of rain could cause problems in parts of eastern Texas, including Beaumont, Port Arthur and Longview, as well as places from New Orleans to Little Rock, Arkansas. The National Weather Service still has flash flood watches posted for these areas.

Truckers trying to move through these areas may have to stop at times due to blinding rain, flooded roads and potential closures.

Any air cargo entering/leaving Louis Armstrong International Airport (ICAO code: MSY) in New Orleans or Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (ICAO code: LIT) in Little Rock may be delayed. Also, loading/unloading of freight could be delayed at intermodal ramps.

The latest FreightWaves SONAR data shows medium to high levels of freight available for carriers in markets that may be hit with flooding (red outlined area on map below). This is shown by the Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI), an index of electronically tendered volumes on a given day.



(Map: FreightWaves SONAR Outbound Tender Volume index (OTVI). To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.)

Markets shaded in blue indicate areas with elevated levels of outbound loads being offered by shippers to carriers. These are some of the places where drivers are most likely headed to pick up freight, leading to tight capacity.

