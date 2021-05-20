Get 'Bumped' Up in the Stock Market

The Stock Market can be likened to a roller coaster with steep slopes and drops. But, for those unable to stomach the ride, there’s a solution to keep one ‘bumped” on top.

Bumped is a new platform that builds relationships between businesses and clients. It was started in 2017 and allows customers to receive fractional shares of stock from the companies they regularly patronize. Companies are able to grow and benefit from purchases made by loyal clientele.

Loyalty Rewards Loyalty Rewards allow you to receive free stock each time you shop in person or online with your favorite brand in a number of categories. Users can select their favorite brands in 10 different categories including Apparel, Coffee, Entertainment, Pet Supplies, Quick Eats, and Transport. Within each category, there are a handful of businesses and brands they frequently patronize, such as McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD), Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Sam’s Club®, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), Disney (NYSE: DIS), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Chipotle (NYSE: CMG). Credit cards are linked to their Bumped account and must be used at checkout to track sales. Users are then automatically awarded fractional shares of stock in their favorite brand, each time they buy from them.

Shop Now allows users to shop online and to receive rewards in a broad-based Exchange Traded Fund. Users can also choose four additional companies to own stock from a list of almost 100 companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Boeing (NASDAQ: BA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Rewards are equally distributed among your selections that can be changed at any time. An update is provided under the user’s portfolio under the “My Stock Picks” tab.

To get bumped ahead in the Stock Market without putting your own capital on the line, the following steps should be taken:

Open a brokerage account with Bumped. This is offered to anyone at least 18 years old, is a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and has a social security number. There is no fee to participate.

Sign up online at Bumped.com, or in the Bumped app

Download the Bumped app from the Apple Store or Google Play.

Select your Loyalty Brands in each category for automatic, recurring rewards when you spend. Each brand will specify how much fractional shares stock is awarded ranging from 1% to 5% and can vary over time. Qualified purchases are reported to your bank and updated on Bumped within 1 to 7 business days.

Link your debit or credit cards to your Bumped account.

Shop online in the Shop Now section anytime to get even more stock rewards. Reward percentages range between 1% and 20% and can vary over time.

Fractional shares of stock are pieces of a share that cannot be transferred. They are not offered in certificate form or mailed to users. However, they can be sold at any time. You can also choose to close or transfer your Bumped account.

“We believe that loyalty to companies still matters and that everyone deserves to be an owner—to have the chance to participate in the economy they are co-creating. We aim to increase access to ownership for as many people as possible, starting with the stock market,” notes the company on their website.

Like a safety harness on a roller coaster, Bumped allows users to participate in the stock market without assuming risks to their investments.

For additional information, visit bumped.com and get Bumped up!