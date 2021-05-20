BlueCity Finance Chief Zhiyong Li Resigns, VP Junchen Becomes Named Acting CFO
- Online LGBTQ platform BlueCity Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BLCT) announced the resignation of Zhiyong (Ben) Li as the CFO due to personal reasons, effective May 20, 2021.
- Li will serve as the financial advisor for the next six months.
- VP Junchen Sun was named the acting CFO effective upon Li's departure.
- Price action: BLCT shares closed lower by 5.92% at $6.68 on Wednesday.
