BlueCity Finance Chief Zhiyong Li Resigns, VP Junchen Becomes Named Acting CFO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 8:47am   Comments
BlueCity Finance Chief Zhiyong Li Resigns, VP Junchen Becomes Named Acting CFO
  • Online LGBTQ platform BlueCity Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BLCTannounced the resignation of Zhiyong (Ben) Li as the CFO due to personal reasons, effective May 20, 2021.
  • Li will serve as the financial advisor for the next six months.
  • VP Junchen Sun was named the acting CFO effective upon Li's departure.
  • Price action: BLCT shares closed lower by 5.92% at $6.68 on Wednesday.

