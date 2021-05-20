20 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) rose 18% to $6.77 in pre-market trading as traders circulated abstract from American Society Of Clinical Oncology website.
- VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) shares rose 17.4% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $9 price target.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) rose 15.8% to $5.05 in pre-market trading. Super League Gaming recently reported a Q1 loss of $0.21 per share.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) rose 11.6% to $6.21 in pre-market trading after the company presented updated interim data for TK216 in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma in an oral session at ASCO 2021.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) rose 11.2% to $1.09 in pre-market trading after a Form4 filing showed insider Peter A Cohen bought 265,000 shares of common stock at $0.98 per share for a total cost of $259,382.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) rose 9.9% to $4.54 in pre-market trading. Precipio recently launched a new, four-hour Acute Myeloid Leukemia HemeScreen panel to specifically determine the genetics of this aggressive, acute form of leukemia.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 8.5% to $0.6247 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted presentation of updated data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of ADXS-503 in non-small cell lung carcinoma at American Society Of Clinical Oncology.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP)shares rose 8.4% to $5.31 in pre-market trading after the company announces the two complete responses and response rate of 41% for people with synovial sarcoma reported at ASCO in Adaptimmune's Phase 2 SPEARHEAD-1 trial.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 8.1% to $3.06 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed final results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE program of Yselty® (linzagolix) for the treatment of uterine fibroids.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 7.4% to $2.60 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Wednesday.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) shares rose 7.1% to $30.48 in pre-market trading after the company highlighted results from Phase 1 studies of ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma and plans to initiate pivotal study in 2021.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares rose 7.1% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong sales guidance for the first quarter.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) shares fell 17.3% to $18.40 in pre-market trading after the company presented Phase 1 pharmacokinetic, safety, and preliminary efficacy data of BDTX-189 in advanced solid tumors harboring EGFR or HER2 alterations.
- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE: FF) shares fell 14.4% to $13.65 in pre-market trading. FutureFuel, earlier during the month, reported Q1 results.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) shares fell 10.7% to $44.86 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 9.5% to $71.75 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 6.2% to $49.23 in pre-market trading. Cisco reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak profit forecast for the current quarter.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) fell 6.2% to $14.64 in pre-market trading. DarioHealth recently reported a Q1 net loss of $15 million and agreed to acquire PsyInnovations Inc (dba wayForward), a behavioral health digital platform, for $30 million.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) fell 5.3% to $5.17 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Wednesday.
- Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 5% to $7.10 in pre-market trading after the company received notice of non-compliance with Nasdaq related to delayed filing of Form 20-F for FY20 period.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Pre-Market MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas