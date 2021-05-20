 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Yalla Group Responds To Swan Street Research's Short Call Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 20, 2021 5:38am   Comments
Share:
Yalla Group Responds To Swan Street Research's Short Call Report
  • Yalla Group Ltd (NYSE: YALA) has confirmed short attack reports containing multiple inaccurate and unproven claims regarding the company.
  • Yalla’s response is to Swan Street Research’s short call report, which sees the stock at $1-2 per share, implying a 90% downside.
  • Short-seller Gotham City Research had compared Yalla to Let’s Gowex and Luckin Coffee in a series of tweets.
  • Yalla said that the attacks were meant to cause a stock price decline to benefit the short sellers and harm the public shareholders.
  • The short attack reports also depicted the authors’ lack of understanding of the company’s business model, Yalla added.
  • Yalla will consider necessary action to protect the company and stakeholders’ interests.
  • Yalla has vouched for the accuracy of its audited financial statements and other public disclosure filed with the SEC and investors.
  • Price action: YALA shares closed lower by 7.15% at $17.01 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YALA)

Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2021
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Understanding Yalla Group's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Short Ideas Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com