Opera Rolls Out Opera GX Mobile Browser For Gamers
- Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRA) has launched a mobile browser for gamers, Opera GX Mobile.
- Opera GX Mobile builds on the 190% year-over-year growth of Opera GX, Opera's desktop browser used by over nine million gamers.
- Opera GX Mobile offers custom navigation with the Fast Action Button (FAB), using vibration and haptic feedback.
- Users can sync mobile and desktop experiences through the Flow feature.
- It has a gaming-inspired design with a set of four different color themes. The GX Corner features relevant daily news about upcoming games and deals aggregator with links to games on sale.
- Opera GX Mobile also includes a built-in ad blocker and a cookie dialog blocker.
- Price action: OPRA shares closed higher by 1.85% at $10.46 on Wednesday.
