Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Jobless claims are expected to decline to 460,000 for the May 15 week from 473,000 in the previous week.
- The Philadelphia Fed's manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is likely to drop to 45.0 in May from April’s reading of 50.2.
- The index of leading economic indicators for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index rising 1.2% in April.
- The Census Bureau’s quarterly services survey report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.
