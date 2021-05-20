Why 'Nintendo Marriage' Is Trending On Social Media

The announcement of the marriage between two celebrities in Japan has been termed as “Nintendo Marriage” on social media as both appeared in advertisements of Nintendo Co. Ltd (OTC: NTDOY), reported Kotaku Wednesday.

What Happened: The marriage between actor and musician Gen Hoshino and singer-songwriter Yui Aragaki led to the term “Nintendo-kon” or “Nintendo Marriage” trending on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ: TWTR) platform in Japan, according to Kotaku, a video games website.

Both Hoshino and Aragaki have featured in Nintendo advertisements. While Hoshino’s song “Create” seems inspired by elements from the iconic Mario video games, Aragaki can be seen in the adverts for “Animal Crossing” and “Ring Fit Adventures,” as well as the Switch consoles in Japan.

Why It Matters: Nintendo last reported selling 84.59 million units of its Switch consoles and 587.12 million units of software, as of March 31.

Rival Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) had sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 console units through March 31. The sales target for FY 22 is 14.8 million units.

Earlier, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) disclosed Xbox revenue was up 34% year-over-year in its third-quarter earnings.

See Also: Qualcomm Said To Be Developing Android-Based Nintendo Switch Clone

Data firm Ampere Analysis estimated in February that nearly 2.8 million Xbox consoles have been sold since the latest generation was released in November, reported Den of Geek

As of the end of April, 5.8 million Xbox Series X/S consoles would have likely been sold, according to Den of Geek.

Nintendo is mulling equipping Switch consoles with larger Samsung OLED displays this year in an effort to boost holiday sales, as per Bloomberg.

Price Action: Nintendo OTC shares closed nearly 2% higher at $71.80 on Wednesday

Read Next: Is Apple Working On A Nintendo Switch Clone?