There is a Global Pandemic, and Contract Staffing is Still as Important as Ever

FIVERR (NYSE: FVRR) has played an invaluable role in connecting freelancers across the globe to individual buyers and businesses.

On 18th February 2021, it was reported that Fiverr’s revenue in 2020 jumped by 77% to $190 million. Such a substantial price increase is likely attributed to the pandemic. Several businesses decided to opt for remote work which saw regular office workers become jailbirds.

An area that saw huge demand was freelance marketplaces for businesses and individual buyers. Amid hundreds of marketplaces, FIVERR saw a significant increase in usage.

More than 3.4 million customers purchased a wide range of services from freelancers. Across the globe, freelancers in 160 countries saw an increase in their services.

What is FIVERR?

Fiverr is an online marketplace available to freelancers who offer their services to customers across the globe. Almost every service imaginable can be found at various prices so that people can find what they are looking for no matter what their budget is. Additionally, anyone can sort freelancers by their rating, read comments and reviews and watch their featured works, to ensure the client always knows what they’re getting.

What Are The Top Services Provided By Fiverr?

There are more than 500 categories to choose from when exploring the marketplace. The most popular ones are found across eight verticals and include programming and technology, graphic design, digital marketing, video and animation, writing and translation, business, lifestyle, and music and audio. It’s easy to find highly-rated professionals offering top quality services in any category, however, if you are looking for premium-standard work you can go for Fiverr PRO services, offered by industry-leading sellers hand-picked and vetted by Fiverr.