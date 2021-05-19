 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EU Legislator Advocates User Privacy Rights Under EU Tech Rules: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
EU Legislator Advocates User Privacy Rights Under EU Tech Rules: Reuters
  • An EU lawmaker has endorsed the inclusion of user privacy and anonymity rights in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and their counterparts during a European Parliament debate to tackle hate speech and child sexual abuse issues, Reuters reports.
  • The European Commission’s Digital Services Act seeks higher efforts from tech giants for tackling hate speech and child sexual abuse material.
  • The platforms will have to initiate greater efforts to prevent the breach of fundamental rights and manipulation of elections and public health via bots.
  • Previously, Facebook and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTRwere prosecuted for manhandling information during the U.S. Presidential election.
  • The Parliament plans to start negotiations with EU countries next year after finalizing the draft tech rules.
  • Recently, a German privacy watchdog prohibited Facebook from procuring WhatsApp user data for three months.
  • Price action: FB shares traded higher by 0.78% at $312.39, and GOOG shares traded higher by 0.06% at $2,304.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + FB)

9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
JB Hunt Braced For 'Chaotic' Balance Of 2021, Simpson Says
Where Is There Support For These Blue-Chip Tech Stocks?
Google Introduces Health AI Tool To Identify Skin Conditions
Facebook And Regeneron Lead The Nasdaq Lower Tuesday
Pinterest Promises More Gender, Racial Diverse Workforce: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Data Privacy ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com