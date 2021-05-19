EU Legislator Advocates User Privacy Rights Under EU Tech Rules: Reuters
- An EU lawmaker has endorsed the inclusion of user privacy and anonymity rights in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and their counterparts during a European Parliament debate to tackle hate speech and child sexual abuse issues, Reuters reports.
- The European Commission’s Digital Services Act seeks higher efforts from tech giants for tackling hate speech and child sexual abuse material.
- The platforms will have to initiate greater efforts to prevent the breach of fundamental rights and manipulation of elections and public health via bots.
- Previously, Facebook and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) were prosecuted for manhandling information during the U.S. Presidential election.
- The Parliament plans to start negotiations with EU countries next year after finalizing the draft tech rules.
- Recently, a German privacy watchdog prohibited Facebook from procuring WhatsApp user data for three months.
