AMD Unleashes $4B Share Buyback Program Shortly After Posting Upbeat Q1 Results
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMD) board approved a new $4 billion share buyback program.
- Last month, AMD reported upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY21 revenue growth guidance.
- Revenue rose 93% Y/Y to $3.45 billion beating the analyst consensus of $3.21 billion. EPS of 52 cents beat the analyst consensus of 44 cents.
- Price action: AMD shares traded higher by 1.67% at $75.70 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.