AMD Unleashes $4B Share Buyback Program Shortly After Posting Upbeat Q1 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 2:52pm   Comments

  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMDboard approved a new $4 billion share buyback program.
  • Last month, AMD reported upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY21 revenue growth guidance.
  • Revenue rose 93% Y/Y to $3.45 billion beating the analyst consensus of $3.21 billion. EPS of 52 cents beat the analyst consensus of 44 cents.
  • Price action: AMD shares traded higher by 1.67% at $75.70 on the last check Wednesday.

