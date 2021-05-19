Truly Hard Seltzer Taps Dua Lipa For New Campaign

Boston Beer Company’s (NYSE: SAM) Truly Hard Seltzer brand is launching a new advertising campaign starring Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa.

What Happened: The new “No One is Just One Flavor” campaign will debut on the May 22 episode of “Saturday Night Live” featuring the English singer as its musical guest.

The debut advertisement is set to Lipa’s chart-topping “Physical” and shows Lipa in a mix of psychedelic animation and live-action va-va-voom vamping, with quick glimpses of her bilingual prowess and enthusiasm for yoga.

Don Lane, vice president of the Truly brand, framed the new campaign as “a rallying cry to encourage our fans to keep fearlessly exploring the many distinct sides of themselves, because it’s these unique qualities that make life fun, interesting, and joyful.”

What Else Happened: Lipa’s partnership with Truly will include social media marketing, digital and out-of-home advertising, and point-of-sale promotions. The brand is also conducting sweepstakes including VIP experiences to meet Lipa and attend one of her concerts this fall.

The campaign will also produce “Truly Inspired,” a summer content and livestream concert series produced by Live Nation featuring artists hand-picked by Lipa.

The new campaign follows Truly’s recent introduction last week of a variety pack featuring fruit punch, berry punch, tropical punch and citrus punch hard seltzers.

According to Wine Enthusiast magazine, Truly is the second most popular hard seltzer brand, with White Claw from Mark Anthony Brands leading the category in sales.

(Photo courtesy Truly Hard Seltzer.)