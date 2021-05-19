 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Peloton Shares Rise On Treadmill Software Safety Fix
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2021 1:38pm   Comments
Share:
Peloton Shares Rise On Treadmill Software Safety Fix

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) shares traded slightly higher in a down day for the market on Wednesday after the company announced a software update for its recalled treadmills.

What Happened? Peloton has announced it is rolling out a software update for its Tread and Tread+ treadmills just two weeks after the products were recalled due to safety issues that led to dozens of injures and one death of a child. The update includes a new “Treak Lock” feature requiring a four-digit passcode to unlock the device for use and re-locks the machine automatically after 45 seconds of inactivity.

Related Link: Peloton Analysts Bullish After Earnings Beat: 'Recalls Not As Bad As Feared'

Why It’s Important: On the company’s earnings call on May 6, Peloton said it was in the process of working on both software and hardware fixes to its treadmills. For now, sales and deliveries of Tread and Tread+ machines remain halted.

Peloton also said the company will take a $165 million hit from the recall in its fiscal fourth quarter.

Peloton management also apologized for delaying the recall of its products, even after a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) report on April 19 found the products dangerous for pets and small children.

“I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+,” CEO John Foley said when the recall was issued on May 5.

Peloton shares held their ground on Monday but are now down 36.9% overall year-to-date in 2021.

Benzinga’s Take: The financial impact of the recalls on Peloton’s numbers appears to be manageable. However, the reputational damage to Peloton’s brand remains to be seen, and the company is facing extremely difficult comps in coming quarters as gyms open back up throughout the country.

(Photo: Peloton Interactive)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Peloton Stock Is The One To Watch In May, Here's Why
Using AI to Take the Bad Emotions Out of Trading
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: DuPont, Stanley Black & Decker, Whirlpool And More
Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Why Karen Firestone Is Buying More Peloton Stock
'SPACs Attack' Recap: Looking Back At 5 SPAC Deals, Rumors And Top Headlines
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Consumer Product Safety Commission Exercise Equipment Gyms home exerciseNews Sports Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com