 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Return on Capital Employed Overview: Progressive

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:

Pulled from Benzinga Pro data Progressive (NYSE:PGR) showed a loss in earnings since Q4, totaling $1.92 billion. Sales, on the other hand, increased by 2.07% to $10.42 billion during Q1. Progressive reached earnings of $2.16 billion and sales of $10.21 billion in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Progressive's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Progressive posted an ROCE of 0.11%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Progressive's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Analyst Predictions

Progressive reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.73/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.4/share.

 

Related Articles (PGR)

Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Curaleaf, Bank of America, Crocs, Sherwin-Williams And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com