 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking into Analog Devices's Return on Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 10:47am   Comments
Share:

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) earned $519.69 million, a 12.04% increase from the preceding quarter. Analog Devices also posted a total of $1.66 billion in sales, a 6.61% increase since Q1. Analog Devices earned $463.86 million, and sales totaled $1.56 billion in Q1.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Analog Devices's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Analog Devices posted an ROCE of 0.04%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Analog Devices, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Analyst Predictions

Analog Devices reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.54/share, which beat analyst predictions of $1.45/share.

 

Related Articles (ADI)

Analog Devices: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 19, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Analog Devices
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For April 30: Mondelez, XPO And More
Looking Into Analog Devices's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com