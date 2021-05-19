 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cock-A-Doodle-Doo! Burger King Announces Its New Ch'King Chicken Sandwich
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 19, 2021 11:59am   Comments
Share:
Cock-A-Doodle-Doo! Burger King Announces Its New Ch'King Chicken Sandwich

Restaurant Brands International’s (NYSE: QSR) Burger King is joining the trend of fast-food chicken sandwiches with the release of its Ch’King product line.

What Happened: The hand-breaded Ch’King will be available in U.S. Burger King eateries beginning on June 3. It will be available in three varieties: a standard Ch’King chicken sandwich; the Spicy Ch’King, bathed in a spice-laced glaze; and a Deluxe edition, including lettuce and a tomato slice.

Burger King stated it was working for two years on the Ch’King and ran tests on the offering in select markets before it felt it was ready for release.

“Our guests said it best, our hand-breaded Ch’King sandwich is our greatest yet,” said Ellie Doty, chief marketing officer at Burger King North America. “We said we would create a delicious hand-breaded chicken sandwich that was worth the wait, we just didn’t anticipate that it would turn out quite this good.”

See Also: Benzinga Stock Market Live: Jumia CEO Sacha Poingnonnec

Why It Matters: The fast-food industry’s focus on chicken sandwiches first occurred in 2019 when another Restaurant Brands International chain, Popeyes, added the meal to its menu and began to publicly tease privately-held Chick-fil-A.

A mania for chicken sandwiches heated up again this year with McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD), Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) and the Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) chains KFC and Taco Bell creating their own versions.

Outside of the U.S., Restaurant Brands International is pushing its Popeyes chain for chicken-loving customers. This year, the company announced plans to expand Popeyes in Mexico, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia.

(Photo courtesy of Burger King.)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

Q1 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Restaurant Brands Intl's Earnings: A Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Ellie Doty fast-food restaurantsNews Restaurants Small Cap General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com